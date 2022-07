ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for July 4 through July 10

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) events for the week of July 4 through July 10.

EVENT: 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

DATE: MONDAY, JULY 4

LOCATION: ADADO RIVER FRONT PARK

WEBSITE: WWW.FOX47NEWS.COM

City of Lansing website Happy 4th of July

EVENT: LANSING'S ELDERLY INSTRUMENT’S SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

DATE: TUESDAY, JULY 5

LOCATION: 1100 N. WASHINGTON AVE, LANSING

WEBSITE: WWW.ELDERLY.COM

Elderly Instruments Elderly Instruments 50th Anniversary Block Party

EVENT: BACKYARD BASH CONCERT SERIES

DATE: WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

LOCATION: EAGLE EYE GOLF CLUB

WEBSITE: WWW.SHARETHEMUSIC.ORG

EVENT: CAPITAL CITY COMIC-CON

DATE: JULY 8 through July 10

LOCATION: LANSING CENTER

WEBSITE: WWW.CAPCITYCOMICCON.COM/

EVENT: BEYOND VAN GOGH EXHIBIT

DATE: OPEN THROUGH JULY 9

LOCATION: DEVOS PLACE, GRAND RAPIDS

WEBSITE: WWW.VANGOGHGRANDRAPIDS.COM/

DesVos Place VanGogh Exhibit at Devos Place, Grand Rapids

