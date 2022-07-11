ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment events for the week of July 11-17

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE, Arts, Culture and Entertainment, events for the week of July 11 through July 17.

EVENT: Play in the Park with Joel Tacey

DATE: Tuesday, July 12

LOCATION: Valley Court Park, East Lansing

WEBSITE: www.cityofeastlansing.com

EVENT: Meridian Parks and Rec Free Summer Concert Series

DATE: Wednesday, July 13

LOCATION: Meridian Farmers Market, Okemos

WEBSITE: www.meridian.mi.us/

EVENT: Sea Cruisers perform

DATE: Wednesday, July 13

LOCATION: Turner-Dodge House, Lansing

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/events/turner-dodge-house-heritage-center/sea-cruisers-at-turner-dodge-house-in-lansing/866672377278874/

Sea Cruisers Sea Cruisers Band

EVENT: DAM JAM Music Festival

DATE: Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16

LOCATION: Brenke Fish Ladder, Old Town Lansing

WEBSITE: www.lansing501.com

Lansing 5:01 Dam Jam Music Festival

EVENT: Ionia County Free Fair

DATE: Friday, July 15

LOCATION: Ionia Fair Grounds, Ionia

WEBSITE: www.ioniafreefair.com

Ionia Free Fair Ionia Free Fair

EVENT: Porkapalooza BBQ Cook-off

DATE: Saturday, July 16

LOCATION: 503 Brass Rail Bar, Jackson

WEBSITE: https://www.centerstagejackson.org/year-events/bbq/

Porkapalooza 2022 Porkapalooza 2022

