ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) report for the week of October 10-16, 2022

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning mid-Michigan!

Art, culture, and entertainment are taking place this week, and there is a lot to choose from.

If you are a Disney fan, you may want to check out the "Hero's and Villains, The Art of Disney Costumes" exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The exhibit presented by the Walt Disney Archives is taking place through the first of the year. It explores nearly six decades of Disney films, incorporates 79 costumes from 32 films, and represents 24 different designers with clothes worn by 71 actors. Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume is a magical experience worth the drive to Dearborn.

How about a quick weekend trip to Frankenmuth for a unique corn maze?

The Frankenmuth Corn Maze was voted the #1 corn maze several years in a row. It features two miles of twisted trails and strategically located observation bridges with three interconnected mazes. It's taking place through October 30.

Halloween is almost here, and mid-Michigan has an extraordinary number of haunted buildings. Jackson's Zoerman Clarke building was one of the first factories built next to Michigan's first state penitentiary to utilize prison labor.

Beginning in the late 1800s, prisoners were moved through underground tunnels to the building, where they would sometimes be worked to death making farm implements. The building has a great history and is rumored to be haunted.

You can experience that now through November 6 at Zoerman's Zombies 3D haunt attraction. It's a joint venture between zombie woods and Art 364. It promises to be a terrifying 3D immersive art experience that ties into the history of the Zoerman Clark building.

Speaking of fun things to do in Jackson this week, REO Speedwagon is playing at the Potter Center this Friday. Since 1972, REO Speedwagon has been entertaining crowds with their fantastic sound. The band's hits include "Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run," and “Can’t fight This Feeling.” REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe, and you can see them in concert this Friday at the Potter Center.

Saturday and Sunday, Lansing's Fenner Nature Center is holding its annual Apple Butter Festival. It's an annual celebration focusing on Michigan's fall harvest and the traditions that go along with it. The event features local artists, musicians, and "celebrity stirrers" to help stir the apple butter over a fire. It's a fundraiser for Fenner and a perfect way to bring in the fall.

That's a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ace it.

