A.G. Nessel announces charges in Unlock Michigan investigation

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges in an investigation surrounding a ballot initiative in 2020.

Unlock Michigan was an effort to repeal the law Governor Gretchen Whitmer used to issue Covid-19 Executive Orders during the pandemic.

Nessel announced in September of 2020 that she would investigate allegations that laws were broken while trying to get people to sign the petition.

According to Nessel, 47-year-old Heather Lombardini of Okemos faces multiple charges including campaign finance violations and a felony for uttering and publishing and for soliciting contributions for the petition using two non-profits tied to former Senate Majority Leader Republican Mike Shirkey, in order to avoid funds disclosure requirements.

63-year-old Sandy Baxter of Caledonia is charged with perjury, which is a 15-year felony, for allegedly lying about her involvement while under oath.

Nessel said in part, "Lamberdini and Baxter have the expertise in Michigan's campaign finance laws and connections to big money donors that allow this type of fundraising to continue through endless cycles and candidates. Without these hired guns, these dark money operations, would never exist, and I'd argue that they are even sought after and hired for that exact skill set."

According to Nessel, Shirkey will not face charges because he was not legally connected to the organizations in question and did not violate Michigan campaign laws.

Lombardini and Baxter have both been charged in 54A District Court in Lansing, and an arraignment date has not been set.

