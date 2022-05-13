A church in Utah donated 20 tons of food to mid-Michigan food pantries

Thursday afternoon at Loc Performace in Lansing, around 40 volunteers distributed 20 tons—about how much a school bus packed with kids weighs—of food to 14 local food pantries.

The 40,000 pounds of food was donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"My mother-in-law works with the church and she contacted me about needing some help and part of it was they needed some place to unload food," Chad Taylor, director of sales for Loc Performance, said. "I immediately thought, Loc Performace would be able to help. So, we worked internally to use our dock and some fork trucks to deliver here and give a location."

"Because we follow Jesus Christ, we also want to bless the people around us," Daniel Earl, counselor and stake president for Lansing's location, said. "That's what he would do if he were here, so why take all of this food when we can distribute it to our brothers and sisters in the community that are in need?"

Each of the organizations received around 4,000 pounds of food. Some that benefited were Cristo Rey Food Pantry in Lansing, The Peoples Church in East Lansing, Community Food Bank in Williamston, Helping Hands in Charlotte, The Basic Needs Center in St. Johns, Heart And Hands Food Pantry in Eaton Rapids, Springport Food Bank, and Grand Ledge Seventh Day Adventist Services Center.

Mary Holz, volunteer director for Grand Ledge Seventh Day Adventist Services Center, said they give out probably 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of food per month.

"Last year we gave away around 81,000 pounds of food," Holz said.

Now they have a month's worth of food that they don't have to worry about.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook