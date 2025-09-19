St. Johns implements new golf cart registration requirements for city streets

ST. JOHNS, MI — ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Golf cart owners in St. Johns must now register their vehicles with police before driving on city streets under a new ordinance that took effect today.

The City of St. Johns Golf Cart Ordinance requires all residents who want to operate golf carts within city limits to complete a registration process through the St. Johns Police Department.

"So get inspected, get registered, and get carting—responsibly, of course," city officials said in announcing the new requirements.

Registration process requires inspection, $60 fee

Golf cart owners must follow a five-step registration process:

First, residents must contact Clinton County Central Dispatch at (989) 224-6792 to request an inspection. An officer will then visit the residence to conduct the inspection and complete the SJPD Golf Cart Inspection Form.

After receiving a copy of the completed form, owners must bring it to the St. Johns Police Department during business hours. At that time, they will pay a $60 inspection fee and receive a registration decal.

The decal must be placed on the lower driver's side corner of the windshield once issued.

Out-of-city residents can register but face transport restrictions

Residents living outside city limits may still register their golf carts with the St. Johns Police Department. However, they are responsible for transporting the cart to the department rather than driving it there.

Driving an unregistered golf cart on city streets — even to reach the police department for registration — violates the ordinance.

The complete ordinance is available on the city's website at cityofstjohnsmi.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

