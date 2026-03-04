Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter in place lifted in Owosso Township after domestic assault suspect flees

Michigan State Police are searching for 36-year-old Steven Lockwood, described as armed and dangerous, after he fled a home on Krouse Road
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, MI — A shelter in place has been lifted for residents of a mobile home park in Owosso Township, but Michigan State Police are still searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers responded to a home on Krouse Road on Tuesday after a 911 caller reported a domestic assault involving a weapon. All people inside the home were able to leave safely, but the suspect refused to come out.

When troopers went inside, he was gone.

Police are now looking for 36-year-old Steven Lockwood, described as a bald white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 205 pounds, with blue eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

