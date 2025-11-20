Seniors lost over $4 billion to scams in 2024, FBI reports

LANSING, MI — Seniors aged 60 and over lost more than $4 billion to scams in 2024, according to an FBI report, highlighting a growing threat to older Americans' financial security.

Tools to Avoid Scams

In the Lansing area alone, 16 different scams are currently circulating, prompting experts to share tools and strategies to help residents avoid becoming victims.

Since 2000, the FBI has received approximately 9 million complaints related to scams, demonstrating the persistent and expanding nature of fraudulent schemes targeting consumers.

AARP, a national organization that advocates for older Americans, has identified warning signs that many scams share. The organization has partnered with the Fraud Watch Network to provide resources for people to check what types of scams are active in their local areas.

"Scams are getting more and more sophisticated. What a lot of scammers are trying to do is to create urgency – you need to make this payment right now or something bad is going to happen. The other thing they will try to do is build rapport," said Rich Howard from AARP.

The partnership between AARP and the Fraud Watch Network offers a tracking tool that allows residents to monitor scam activity in their communities. AARP also operates a fraud hotline where members can report suspicious activity and seek assistance.

Resources for scam prevention and reporting are available through AARP's website at:

ARP Fraud Watch Network Scam-Tracking Map

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/tracking-map/

AARP’s Fraud Watch NetworkTM Helpline

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/helplinehttps://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/helpline/

