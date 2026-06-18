Scholarship Scams Target College-Bound Students: How to Protect Your Personal Data

With high school wrapped up for the summer, many recent graduates are shifting their focus toward the future, preparing to start new educational journeys at colleges, universities, and trade schools this fall.

For most families, that means a frantic search for scholarships to help cover the rising costs of tuition and fees. Unfortunately, eager students aren't the only ones focusing on financial aid this season—scammers are also keenly aware of the opportunity.

Scholarship Scams

Data from the Education Data Initiative shows that more than 50% of high school students apply for scholarships each year. Because of that massive volume, consumer advocates warn that college-bound students represent a goldmine of potential victims for con artists.

To make matters worse, fraudsters are now leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to create highly convincing, bogus scholarship websites designed to trick students into giving up their sensitive personal information.

Experts at Scholarship Owl are urging families to slow down and vet every opportunity before hitting the "apply" button.

"Do some research on them before they apply," said Jennifer Finetti, Director of Financial Aid Success at Scholarship Owl. "Certainly, any application when you're applying for a scholarship should never ask for your Social Security number, your bank details, your driver's license or passport number, or your parents' tax information."

Because AI allows scammers to instantly generate professional layouts and flawless copy, identifying a fake site requires looking closely at the technical details. Finetti recommends giving every scholarship site a thorough once-over and checking for the following verification markers:

Legitimate Contact Info: A real scholarship provider will list a working phone number and physical address.

A real scholarship provider will list a working phone number and physical address. Matching Email Domains: Look closely at the contact email. The address should use the official domain name of the organization, rather than a generic or lookalike provider.

Look closely at the contact email. The address should use the official domain name of the organization, rather than a generic or lookalike provider. Secure URLs: Check the address bar to ensure the website URL is secure and starts with "https://".

Check the address bar to ensure the website URL is secure and starts with "https://". Privacy Policies: Reliable organizations will always feature a clear, accessible privacy policy outlining how student data is handled and protected.

As you navigate the financial aid process this summer, remember the golden rule of consumer protection: authentic scholarships exist to give you money, not to collect your private data or charge upfront fees. If an application asks for high-level personal identification or financial accounts, walk away.