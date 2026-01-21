Scammer uses popular platform to find victims in scheme using fake cash to buy items

LANSING, MI — A Lansing-area man recently lost hundreds of dollars and a MacBook after falling victim to a Facebook Marketplace scam involving counterfeit money, prompting local authorities to warn residents about the growing threat.

Scammer targets victims using piopular platform and fake money

The victim shared his experience in a local Facebook group, explaining how he agreed to meet with a buyer who paid him with what appeared to be real cash. The money turned out to be "movie prop money," and the scammer had disappeared by the time the seller realized he'd been conned.

"The biggest thing obviously is to look closely at the cash to see if there's something on it that will say something to that effect like 'for movie production' or something like that," said Captain Andrew Daenzer with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Daenzer emphasized the importance of caution when using online marketplaces.

"A step further with Facebook Marketplace is we always say buyer beware. So you've got to be really cautious and take your time whether you're buying or selling something. Take the time to look over the profile if you can of who you're buying or selling from you can usually click on their profile," Daenzer said.

Sheriff's deputies stress that victims should report these crimes immediately. Using counterfeit money to purchase items is illegal, and reporting these scams can help protect other potential victims from similar schemes.

Captain Daenzer shares that one way to avoid being conned through social media marketplace forums is to slow down, and really look at the money.

He also notes that using a payment app might be a better option than accepting cash.

One final tip is to meet the buyer at the police station or a bank where you can easily ask a teller to check the money out.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

