QR code scams target unsuspecting victims as fraudulent codes become harder to detect

LANSING, MI — QR code scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it harder for people to distinguish legitimate codes from fraudulent ones designed to steal money.

While QR codes have become a normal part of daily life — appearing at restaurants, parking structures and other businesses — scammers are exploiting their popularity to target unsuspecting victims.

"Anyone can make them. You can go online and make your own QR code now and link it to a payment. So it's a relatively easy scam," said Captain Andrew Daenzer of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The ease of creating QR codes has made them an attractive tool for criminals looking to bilk people out of their hard-earned money. As scams continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, law enforcement agencies are warning residents to be cautious.

Roy Taylor, a police procedure expert with more than four decades in law enforcement who served as a police chief and colonel in the armed forces, says people need to slow down and pay attention before scanning any QR code.

"It should all be embedded just like the other typed print on the sign itself. So if you see a sticker, I'd be hesitant and look for the website or app that you can download instead of using the QR code," Taylor said.

Daenzer agrees with Taylor's advice of choosing a workaround rather than trusting posted QR codes.

"Is there a way to go direct to that charity and verify who you're paying rather than just trusting the QR code sticker?" Daenzer said.

The good news is that local law enforcement in mid-Michigan say no QR code scams have been reported in this area.

