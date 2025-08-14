Potter Park Zoo welcomes endangered red panda cub

LANSING, MI — A red panda cub was born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan on July 5, marking an important win for conservation efforts of this endangered species.

The cub is the fifth litter for mother Maliha and father Deagan-Reid, who were paired as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

"We are fortunate that Maliha is a fantastic mother, and the cub is doing well," Pat Fountain, Animal Care Supervisor said. "This successful birth is very important to this endangered species."

Animal care and veterinary teams have been closely monitoring the newborn, which appears to be healthy and developing normally. The cub will remain in an off-exhibit den with its mother to ensure proper bonding and care.

Red panda newborns are born deaf and blind, small enough to fit in a human palm. Cubs typically open their eyes after two weeks and begin exploring outside their nest after about two months.

While Maliha and her cub remain off-exhibit during this critical bonding period, zoo visitors can still see father Deagan-Reid in the red panda habitat.

Red pandas, native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, are classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. Their population has declined by an estimated 50% over the past 18 years due to habitat loss, poaching, and fragmentation.

Deagan-Reid arrived from Knoxville Zoo in 2021 and was paired with Maliha based on maintaining genetic diversity within the captive population. With approximately 130 red pandas in AZA institutions, this new cub represents a valuable addition to conservation efforts.

Potter Park Zoo actively participates in red panda conservation initiatives both locally and internationally. Those interested in learning more can follow the zoo's social media platforms and website for updates on the cub's growth, name announcement, and eventual public debut.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

