EAST LANSING, Mich. — Monday evening, the Lansing City Council received a petition from Groesbeck neighborhood residents in Lansing Township asking to be annexed by the city of Lansing.

According to Ingham County Commissioner Barb Byrum, Groesbeck neighborhood has a population of 2,243 people.

This change would affect all of them.

One of the residents is Jane Dailey, who has lived in Groesbeck for 25 years.

Increasing debt led her to gather signatures for a petition to be annexed.

Dailey said it was low property taxes that made her move to Lansing Township. Now, two months of her annual income go towards paying property taxes.

Dailey also said there's a lack of services provided in Groesbeck.

Groesbeck residents have to pay for leaf, garbage and recycling pickup, which are all services covered by the city of Lansing for Lansing residents.

I reached out to Lansing Township Supervisor Maggie Sanders to comment on the group's petition to annex, but she never got back to me.

Mayor Andy Schor said he supports Groesbeck residents having a say in their local government.

"It's a decision the citizens are going to make. If they choose to be in the city, we'll certainly welcome them," Schor said.

Mayor Schor asked the City Council to approve the petition by Aug. 8. If it gets approved, it will appear on the November ballot.

