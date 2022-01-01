Hi, I'm Hunter Gadwell! Born and raised in Metro Detroit, I've grown up watching Michigan news.

I'm a senior at Michigan State University studying broadcast journalism and Spanish. Prior to working with Fox 47, I've hosted a news segment at WILS radio and interned with the Refugee Development Center in Lansing.

I'm passionate about evoking empathy through storytelling and sharing the stories of misrepresented people in the Lansing area.

If you have a story you want shared, please email me at hunter.gadwell@fox47news.com.