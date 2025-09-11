Over 400 emergency vehicle technicians gather in Lansing for specialized fire truck training

LANSING, MI — LANSING, Mich. — More than 400 emergency vehicle technicians from around the world will gather in Lansing at the end of September for specialized training that keeps fire trucks and ambulances running when communities need them most.

The Fire Truck Training Conference, running from Sept. 21-26 at the Lansing Center, has been connecting these critical behind-the-scenes professionals since 1990. The technicians who attend are responsible for repairing and maintaining the emergency vehicles that first responders depend on daily.

"We have 50 unique courses. We have people coming from all over the country. People from South America. We've had groups from Brazil, Peru and all over Canada," said Nicholas Hummel from REV Group. "So those 400 attendees are coming from all over the world to Lansing, Michigan to learn about fire trucks and to become certified to work on fire trucks. They can then take that knowledge back to their communities to help keep their trucks in service."

The specialized training addresses a critical gap in public safety infrastructure. Few technicians are certified to repair these complex emergency vehicles, making the conference an essential resource for maintaining operational readiness in fire departments and emergency medical services worldwide.

The conference offers certification programs that allow technicians to return to their home communities with enhanced skills to keep emergency fleets operational.

More information about the conference is available at: https://revgroup.com/2025-fire-truck-training-conference/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

