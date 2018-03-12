Bride en route to wedding arrested for DUI in Arizona

Seth Pines
4:04 PM, Mar 12, 2018
2 hours ago
MARANA, AZ - Marana, Arizona police say a bride-to-be was taken into custody on Monday morning for driving under the influence. 

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to an intersection for a report of a three-car collision. 

Police say 32-year-old Amber Young was on her way to her wedding was arrested for DUI. 

One person was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. 

