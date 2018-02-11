Actress Katherine Heigl helps 12 rescued Pomeranians

Joyce Lupiani
6:22 PM, Feb 10, 2018
LAS VEGAS — After an animal foundation in Nevada nursed Pomerianians who had previously lived at a puppy mill back to health, they were made available for adoption.

One of those dogs ended up in the home of a famous actress and animal lover.
 

 

 

 

 

Heigl, who is also the mother of three children, lives on a ranch in Utah filled with cats, goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens and other dogs.

Heigl and her mother Nancy also run The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which is a nonprofit animal welfare organization. The foundation apparently adopted 12 of the rescued dogs and has found homes for all of them.

As noted in Heigl’s tweet, all of the dogs have been adopted by people who were struck by their story.

Heigl’s breakout role was as Dr. Isobel Stevens on the popular television show “Grey’s Anatomy.” She won an Emmy for the role in 2007. Her most popular movies include “Knocked Up,” “27 Dresses,” and “Life As We Know It."

