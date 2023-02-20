Thousands show up at MSU with signs of support to welcome students on "Spartan Sunday"

EAST LANSING — When students arrive on campus Monday they'll see messages of kindness and encouragement drawn with chalk on the concrete at Michigan State University.

The messages are a result of Spartan Sunday.

"We thought it was going to be like 20 people with garbage bags," said organizer and MSU student Emily Damman.

Fellow organizer and MSU student, Meredith Friend explained; "It started as an idea. Emily texted us and was like, 'Let’s do something to welcome them back.' We were like 'Sure, what can we do?' And within four days it blew up to an event."

Thousands of people showed up at MSU on Sunday afternoon to welcome students back in an uplifting way.

Volunteers gave out hundreds of free goodie bags filled with snacks, pop, and yard games.

They gave out buckets of flowers and gift cards to local grocery stores.

MSU freshman Maya Tillem left school last Tuesday and returned Sunday for the event.

She said, "It was a little scary at first, I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t want to come back at first. But being back I feel a lot safer, obviously there’s a lot of dogs and that makes so much better."

MSU freshman Elissa Alemão said, "It feels good to know there is still good in the world."

Event organizers say they were able to buy over $29,000 worth of goodies with the donations they received.

"It’s like everyone coming together to show support in these hard times," commented MSU freshman Shub Gorantla.

A campus that has been shrouded grief lit up under the sun on Sunday.

"We’re so excited that at the very least we’ll bring a calming sense to students coming back we hope," said Friend.