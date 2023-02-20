Sparrow Health shares update on five victims injured in Michigan State University shooting

UPDATE Monday, 11 a.m. | Sparrow Health shared another update Monday morning about the conditions of the five injured victims in the Michigan State University mass shooting.

The hospital system moved one of the three students in critical condition into serious, but stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY | Sparrow Health has shared an update on the conditions of the five injured victims of the Michigan State University mass shooting, who are currently in the hospital. The mass shooting took place on Monday, February 13.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, one student is in fair condition, after previously being listed as stable.

One other student is listed in serious condition, but stable. The student was previously listed as critical.

Three other students currently remain in critical condition.

Three students, Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner, were killed in the shooting.

GoFundMe recently launched a hub of verified fundraisers for those affected by the shooting. The hub can be found here.

