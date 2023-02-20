Michigan honors MSU community during Saturday's basketball game

(WXYZ) — When the University of Michigan basketball team welcomed Michigan State at Crisler Center this Saturday, they held a special tribute to the MSU community following Monday’s tragedy.

U-M wore specially designed warm-up shirts, and there were 2,000 special t-shirts for student ticket holders.

They also held a moment of silence, and Crisler Center was lit up green and white as the U-M Pep Band performed MSU’s alma mater.

A Spartan Strong flag will also be up in the Maize Rage student section during the game.

Tom Izzo during the pregame tribute and moment of silence is everything. Basketball is simply secondary tonight. pic.twitter.com/wwxqPxqUB0 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 19, 2023

Thanks to a late scoring burst, the Wolverines were able to pick up the win, 84-72. Back-to-back threes from Kobe Bufkin and Hunter Dickinson helped the Wolverines pull ahead late. Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 20.