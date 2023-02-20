Watch Now
Michigan honors MSU community during Saturday's basketball game

Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 09:59:00-05

(WXYZ) — When the University of Michigan basketball team welcomed Michigan State at Crisler Center this Saturday, they held a special tribute to the MSU community following Monday’s tragedy. 

U-M wore specially designed warm-up shirts, and there were 2,000 special t-shirts for student ticket holders. 

They also held a moment of silence, and Crisler Center was lit up green and white as the U-M Pep Band performed MSU’s alma mater. 

A Spartan Strong flag will also be up in the Maize Rage student section during the game. 

Thanks to a late scoring burst, the Wolverines were able to pick up the win, 84-72. Back-to-back threes from Kobe Bufkin and Hunter Dickinson helped the Wolverines pull ahead late. Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 20.

