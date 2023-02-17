'It happens over and over again': College students gather for vigils, call for change

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another round of vigils were held in metro Detroit to grieve the victims of Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Both Wayne State University and Oakland University felt students needed a chance to gather and talk about what happened. Many of them have strong ties to the Spartan community.

"It is just heartbreaking," said Wayne State student Mackenzie Lee, whose friends were on MSU's campus during the shooting.

"Do you feel scared," 7 Action News asked Lee.

"Yes, because this campus is so open and anyone could just do anything," Lee said.

The look on students faces at the vigil says it all. Their feet may have be planted on WSU's campus, but their hearts are in East Lansing.

"At this time, we will begin a three-minute period of reflection for each of those lives that were lost on Monday," said Hayden Johnson, one of the WSU vigil organizers.

Just over a year ago, students were gathered in this same spot reflecting on the mass shooting in Oxford.

The two vigil organizers says their sadness is accompanied by anger.

"It is almost like it happens over and over again. It is vigil after vigil and nothing is coming out of it," said Wayne State student Yousra Zouani, one of the organizers.

The frequency of the mass shootings have many students in a state of constant vigilance.

Oakland University wants Michigan State to know they're not alone.

"The best thing you can do is not feel guilty about your own pain but instead reach out for help if you need it," a student at Oakland University said.

The point of many of these vigils, including one in Clawson is to make space for sorrow.

"Lives were taken too soon," Johnson said.

Alexandria Verner's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

