'He’s right here': Couple jumps into action, helps police find MSU shooter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News is sitting down with a young couple that likely saved a lot of lives and brought the hunt for the Michigan State University shooter to a close.

The couple called police while watching us live on WXYZ-TV when everything was unfolding Monday night at Michigan State. They phoned into our newsroom after spotting the gunman right in front of their house with their 1-year-old baby inside and jumped into action.

Seth and Tabetha Green are still in disbelief over what unfolded right in front of their eyes. On Monday night, they jumped into action.

The couple makes food deliveries on campus almost daily, so they knew with police still on campus, the shooter would likely be headed their way.

“I figured, we’re an hour walk from campus, all the police are on campus, maybe he wants to go somewhere that’s dark. We have a dark street,” Tabetha Green said.

Tabetha Green said she would peak out her window, having a gut-feeling that she might see something.

“I would just kind of peak out, then I seen him walking right down there with his hood down. He actually had a ball cap hat on and a backpack,” Tabetha Green said as she showed 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford the area from her window.

Seth Green spotted him first.

“I spotted him actually when he was about right here at the end of the driveway. And that’s when I grabbed her like, ‘He’s right here,” Seth Green said.

Then they called police.

“I was just real quick. I was kind of nervous. I was like, ‘I just seen the man.’ I didn’t know if they were going to believe me or not,” Tabetha Green said.

They phoned in to Channel 7 during our live breaking coverage and told us they spotted the shooter right in front of their home.

Within minutes, police had converged on their neighborhood. Ten minutes later, it was over.

“And then all of a sudden, all their lights started going on and they started going that way. And then, I heard a gunshot and then all the sirens stopped," Tabetha Greem said.

The mayor of Lansing called the young couple to say thank you for being heroes. We also called them heroes on air the night of the incident.

They believe they could have done more.

“I feel like I would’ve been a hero if I could’ve saved all the people,” Tabetha Green said.

Still their alertness and quick action brought what could have been an even more tragic situation to a close.

The couple has been mentioned on national news outlets for their bravery and quick action and truly, they deserve every bit of praise because the search for the gunman could have gone on all night or even days.

