Classes resume Monday at MSU

LANSING, Mich. — Classes at Michigan State University will resume on Monday following a mass shooting that killed three students and hurt five others.

School officials held a press briefing Sunday afternoon to detail the preparations.

“We want to reclaim our community, we want to reclaim our campus, we want to reclaim what is uniquely Spartan spirit, and who we are,” said Vennie Gore, senior vice president for student life and engagement at MSU.

Gore and other members of the university’s leadership team acknowledged the upcoming week — as well as the rest of the semester — will not feel normal in wake of the deadly shooting.

Faculty and staff have been instructed to reassess course expectations like tests and assignments.

Students may also decide whether to take a regular grade or a credit/no credit option, which would not affect their GPA.

“We know that everybody heals at their own pace, and in their own manner, and so getting it exactly right will not be possible, but we will do the best we can in support of each other,” said Thomas Jeitschko, MSU interim provost. “It's important also - and this is recognized by experts - that coming back into spaces that are familiar, interacting with people who are familiar, is helpful in the process of healing and grieving.”

FOX 17

Hybrid and online opportunities will be granted on a case by case basis. Interested students should speak to an academic advisor.

More than 23,000 people have pushed for those alternatives in a petition.

The editorial board of the school’s newspaper has also said they wouldn’t immediately attend class because they need more time to heal.

The university plans to reimburse tuition to students who decide to take the rest of the semester off or transfer because of the shooting.

“On campus, many students are ready to be back with their MSU community, back with people who have this shared experience and who understand,” said Jo Kovach, MSU student body president. “However, students desperately need flexibility, empathy and options coming back.”

FOX 17

Berkey Hall and MSU Union will remain closed to instruction for the rest of the semester.

MSU Police plan to increase their presence on campus Monday, but describe the incident as an isolated incident.

Dep. Chief Chris Rozman said he feels confident the department can handle any additional threats because of its comprehensive safety security system.

He noted they have not made any changes in wake of what happened, but says long term, they may make improvements related to building entrances and exits and access controls.

“Our department stands strong and prepared to protect our campus and ensure the absolute safety of all of our students, faculty and staff, not only this week, but into the future,” said Rozman.

Students who need help are encouraged to reach out for support at the Student Services Building and the Center for Survivors.

Counseling services are also available to parents at Hannah Community Center.

“This is a long term recovery,” said Alexis Travis, assistant provost at MSU. “We encourage students, faculty and staff to reach out to us for services in the coming weeks, months and even years. We are here to listen and to provide support. We are all Spartans, and we will recover together.”

Visit go.msu.edu/crisissupport for a complete list of services.

The press briefing can be watched below:

Michigan State University press conference

READ MORE: Free, reduced counseling offered for those in need after MSU shooting

READ MORE: Here’s how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube