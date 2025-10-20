MRI anxiety in children drops by half thanks to Lego play sets at mid-Michigan hospital

LANSING, MI — A national nonprofit has partnered with University of Michigan Health - Sparrow Lansing ito help children overcome their fear of MRI scans through an innovative Lego play set program that's dramatically reducing the need for sedation.

The Starlight Foundation and Lego have created detailed MRI play sets that allow pediatric patients to familiarize themselves with the medical procedure before entering the actual scanning room. The program has been in use at Sparrow Hospital for about a year.

"MRIs are scary. You slide into a machine, its noisy and claustrophobic. Most kids actually need to be sedated," said Adam Garone from the Starlight Foundation.

An MRI uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of the body's internal structures. While the test is non-invasive, the experience can be intimidating for children due to the machine's size, noise and enclosed space.

The Lego sets provide an exact replica of an MRI machine, complete with a movable bed that demonstrates how patients are positioned during the scan. Hospital engineers have modified the sets by mounting them on platforms and securing all parts except the bed, which moves in and out of the tunnel just like the real machine.

"Understanding that its not gonna hurt you just have to hold still. Through our explanation and just looking at that they can figure it out," said Kelly Hebert from Sparrow Hospital.

The play sets are available to patients as young as 3 years old, allowing them to see exactly what the machine looks like and practice the procedure in a non-threatening environment.

"So our engineers put it on a platform and they glue it so the only thing that moves is the bed. So when we are teaching the kids know that nothing touches them and the bed moves in and out of the tunnel," Hebert said.

Both Starlight and Sparrow Child Life experts report the play sets have been transformative, with approximately 50% of pediatric patients no longer requiring sedation for their MRI procedures.

The program extends far beyond Sparrow Hospital, with more than 50 healthcare facilities across Michigan participating in the Starlight Foundation's MRI Lego initiative. Participating hospitals include major medical centers like Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Michigan, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, and University of Michigan Health facilities, as well as smaller regional hospitals from Alpena to Battle Creek.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

These are the Michigan hospitals who currently have the MRI Lego play set:

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

Lapeer County Surgery Center

Trinity Health Grand rapids

Aspire Rural Health System- Deckerville

Trinity Oakland Pediatric Infusion Center

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Outpatient Center

Marlette Regional Hospital

West Michigan Surgical Center

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals Heart and Lung Transplant Clinic

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital

McLaren Port Huron Hospital

University of MI, Taubman Clinic

St. John Detroit Riverview Hospital

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan

Port Huron Hospital Foundation

Munson Medical Center

Metro Health University of Michigan Health

McLaren Children's Health Services

Marquette General Hospital

Holland Hospital

Hills and Dales Healthcare

Community Health Center of Branch County

Children's Hospital of Michigan

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Child and Family Life

Brighton Center for Specialty Care

Corewell Health Children's

Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University

Henry Ford St. John Children's Hospital

Alpena Regional Medical Center

Allegiance Health Hospital (Formerly Foote Memorial Hospital)

Trinity Health Oakland Campus

Henry Ford Hospital Bronson Children's Hospital

Sinai Grace Hospital Lakeland Hospital - St. Joseph Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Covenant HealthCare

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hurley Medical Center

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Beacon Children's Hospital

Ascension Genesys Hospital

Beaumont Hospital Dearborn

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital

Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center

Northwest Michigan Surgery Center

Crittenton Hospital

Children's Hospital of Michigan - Stilson Charlevoix Area Hospital

Borgess Medical Center

Bixby Community Health Foundation/ Bixby Medical Center

