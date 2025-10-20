MRI anxiety in children drops by half thanks to Lego play sets at mid-Michigan hospital

LANSING, MI — A national nonprofit has partnered with University of Michigan Health - Sparrow Lansing ito help children overcome their fear of MRI scans through an innovative Lego play set program that's dramatically reducing the need for sedation.
The Starlight Foundation and Lego have created detailed MRI play sets that allow pediatric patients to familiarize themselves with the medical procedure before entering the actual scanning room. The program has been in use at Sparrow Hospital for about a year.
"MRIs are scary. You slide into a machine, its noisy and claustrophobic. Most kids actually need to be sedated," said Adam Garone from the Starlight Foundation.
An MRI uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of the body's internal structures. While the test is non-invasive, the experience can be intimidating for children due to the machine's size, noise and enclosed space.
The Lego sets provide an exact replica of an MRI machine, complete with a movable bed that demonstrates how patients are positioned during the scan. Hospital engineers have modified the sets by mounting them on platforms and securing all parts except the bed, which moves in and out of the tunnel just like the real machine.
"Understanding that its not gonna hurt you just have to hold still. Through our explanation and just looking at that they can figure it out," said Kelly Hebert from Sparrow Hospital.
The play sets are available to patients as young as 3 years old, allowing them to see exactly what the machine looks like and practice the procedure in a non-threatening environment.
"So our engineers put it on a platform and they glue it so the only thing that moves is the bed. So when we are teaching the kids know that nothing touches them and the bed moves in and out of the tunnel," Hebert said.
Both Starlight and Sparrow Child Life experts report the play sets have been transformative, with approximately 50% of pediatric patients no longer requiring sedation for their MRI procedures.
The program extends far beyond Sparrow Hospital, with more than 50 healthcare facilities across Michigan participating in the Starlight Foundation's MRI Lego initiative. Participating hospitals include major medical centers like Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Michigan, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, and University of Michigan Health facilities, as well as smaller regional hospitals from Alpena to Battle Creek.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
