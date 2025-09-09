Missing woman's mother spends thousands searching for daughter after two years

LANSING, MI — LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing mother has spent thousands of dollars from her own pocket over the past two years searching for her missing daughter, printing 1,500 flyers and 500 yard signs in her desperate quest to bring her home.

Amber Arnett, 39, disappeared from Lansing's southside in June 2023, leaving her mother Marty Arnett to take on the financial and emotional burden of keeping the search alive.

"My quest is to find my daughter. She went missing in June of '23 and I've gotten nowhere in my journey to find her," Marty Arnett said.

The cost of her search efforts has been substantial. Marty has printed 1,500 flyers — equivalent to three boxes of paper — and 500 yard signs, spending thousands of dollars from her own resources.

"People will get tired of seeing her face on the telephone pole and the yard signs but I'm not going away until I find her," Marty Arnett said.

Marty fears her daughter's case isn't receiving adequate attention from investigators, partly due to circumstances surrounding Amber's disappearance.

"She was an adult when she went missing and she had a criminal background. I think they thought she'd just show up," Marty Arnett said.

Victim advocate Haley Gray, who has worked with families nationwide, said Marty's experience reflects a troubling pattern in missing person investigations.

"That happens all the time. I talk to families who feel like because their loved one wasn't the perfect victim the police aren't as willing to look into things," Gray said.

Despite the challenges, Gray encouraged families in similar situations to persist.

"Don't give up even when it's really hard. It's OK to take breaks but don't give up," Gray said.

The Lansing Police Department said it is still actively investigating Amber's case and encourages anyone with tips to contact them.

