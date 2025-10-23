Michigan State University cuts nearly 100 jobs amid sweeping budget reductions

EAST LANSING, MI — Michigan State University has eliminated 99 positions, including faculty and staff, since March as part of major budget cuts totaling $50 million this fiscal year.

The job cuts represent the university's response to mounting financial pressures from rising healthcare costs and inflation that have created a recurring budget deficit. An additional 83 positions were eliminated due to federal funding losses.

College leaders received orders to reduce their budgets by 6% this year, with another 3% reduction required next year.

Students are already experiencing the impact of these cuts through larger class sizes and cancelled study abroad programs, signaling how the financial constraints are affecting the educational experience at the East Lansing campus.

The university's financial challenges reflect broader issues facing higher education institutions nationwide as they grapple with increased operational costs while maintaining educational quality and accessibility.

