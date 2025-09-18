Michigan State Police launch awareness campaign to protect children from online sexual predators

LANSING, MI — LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are launching a new public awareness campaign to help parents and children identify, avoid and report instances of online sexual predators as alarming statistics reveal the scope of the threat.

About 300 million children worldwide are victims of online sexual predators each year according to the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute. That staggering number equates to one in eight children.

MSP reports that thousands of kids right here in Michigan fall victim to sexual predators who connect with children online via gaming apps and other websites.

"Everyday there are tens of thousands of sexual predators looking to exploit children. Once a child's innocence is lost it can't be replaced. So the best defense to me is education. You know parents and children being armed with what to do if something like this were to occur and to try to prevent it," said Colonel James Grady II of the Michigan State Police.

The "Opening the Door" campaign, led by the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, includes a video public service announcement drawing attention to online predatory behavior like grooming and sextortion. The campaign encourages adults to be proactive in talking to their children about online dangers.

Using federal funds, the video will be shared through a paid social media campaign that started Sept. 15 and runs through December.

"Education is your best defense against online predators," said Captain Lizabeth Rich, commander of the MSP Intelligence Operations Division.

Rich said parents should work with their children to create a plan for internet use that includes parental controls.

Grady recommends that parents take the time to restrict their children's access to certain apps and websites, monitor their use and pay attention to any changes in their child's behavior.

"We encourage parents to work with their children to create a plan for internet use that includes parental controls. They should get comfortable talking about online dangers and familiarize themselves with how to report any odd activity they encounter," Rich said.

State Police are directing parents to resources available at www.michigan.gov/ICAC.

Parents can report child sexual exploitation or abuse, including grooming or harm, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.org or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force is part of a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 law enforcement agencies who are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of people involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

