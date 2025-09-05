Michigan Senate candidates clash over Detroit crime solutions, federal intervention proposals

DETROIT, MI — DETROIT — Two candidates vying for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat are offering starkly different approaches to addressing crime in Detroit, with one calling for federal intervention and the other pushing for gun safety legislation.

Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent running for the Republican nomination, claims Detroit ranks among the country's top cities for crime and wants President Donald Trump to deploy federal law enforcement resources similar to efforts in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

"Every two days, there's a murder in Detroit," Rogers said.

Rogers believes enlisting Trump's help by bringing in federal law enforcement would make a significant difference in reducing crime rates.

"What I'm calling for is a surge of law enforcement in Detroit and the Mayor to work with the President to help bring that crime rate down," Rogers said.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who is running for the same Senate seat on the Democratic side, disagrees with Rogers' call for federal intervention and offers her own solution.

"My solution is this, pass commonsense gun safety legislation at the federal level. This is something that can be done immediately," Stevens said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's office pushed back against Rogers' characterization of the city's crime situation. A spokesperson provided a statement that reads in part:

"Rogers is proving himself just another uninformed, grandstanding politician. In 2013, the City of Detroit had more than 750 carjackings. In 2025, we had 57 as of yesterday, a 90% reduction."

