Michigan lawmaker wants to expand RX Kids program across the country to help more moms and babies

LANSING, Mi — Michigan's RX Kids program is helping moms and babies across the state, providing crucial financial support in several communities, according to State Senator Mallory McMorrow.

The program gives pregnant women $1,500 and then provides an additional $500 each month for babies once they're born, continuing for six to 12 months. The initiative has now rolled out in Detroit and includes communities like the Upper Peninsula, Roscommon and Clare County.

The concept isn't new globally. Canada has operated a similar program since the end of World War I called the Canada Child Benefit, which supports children from birth to age 17.

"The maximum amount of money that a family might receive for one child is $6,000 a year," said Peter Jon Mitchell, Family Program Director at Cardus, a Canadian non-partisan think tank.

McMorrow says the cash payment program has produced significant results for Michigan families.

"A steep reduction in evictions. A steep reduction in post-partum depression. Mental health went up. Babies were born healthier. There was an almost elimination of babies having to go to the NICU after birth," McMorrow said.

The idea for expansion across the country is still in its early stages, but McMorrow says the goal is to help every mother and baby in every state. Both Mitchell and McMorrow agree that baby bonus programming helps families and leads to long-term benefits.

McMorrow says expanding the program has support from both sides of the aisle.

