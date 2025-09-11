Michigan Governor Orders Flags Lowered After Political Shooting

LANSING, MI — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff today following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charles "Charlie" Kirk during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

The flag order, issued in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, applies to all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol Complex and public buildings throughout Michigan.

"Political violence of any form is unacceptable and must be condemned," Whitmer said.

Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday while hosting an event at the Utah university. The incident has been described by officials as politically motivated.

"Our country is founded on the freedom to stand up and speak your mind without fear of being hurt or killed," Whitmer said. "We must tone down the hateful and divisive rhetoric and center our common humanity. We settle our differences at the ballot box, not through violence."

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II echoed those sentiments, calling the attack "another reminder that political violence cannot be tolerated in our country."

"Every leader, every community, and every American must use their voice and platform to put an end to this violence," Gilchrist said.

The state is encouraging Michigan residents, businesses, schools and local governments to also display flags at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, September 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

