Michigan Governor Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Tornadoes Kill 4 in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, MI — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for three southwest Michigan counties following a tornado outbreak that killed at least 4 people and caused widespread damage across the region.

The declaration covers Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties and authorizes the use of all available state resources to support local response and recovery operations.

Three people were killed when an EF-3 tornado struck Union City in Branch County on March 6. A fourth person was killed by a separate tornado in Cass County. The National Weather Service said the Union City tornado is the deadliest tornado in Michigan since 1980.

Whitmer said she planned to tour the impacted areas with the Michigan State Police to assess the damage.

"This morning, I've declared a state of emergency for Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties. This state of emergency declaration will ensure that every state resource is available to assist in recovery efforts from the devastating tornadoes on Friday," Whitmer said. "Our entire state is wrapping its arms around Three Rivers, Union City, Edwardsburg, and everywhere in between. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones and the Michiganders who were injured. I will be joining the Michigan State Police today to tour the impacted areas and assess the damage. We will get through this together."

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said state and local partners had been working through the night to respond to the storms.

"We have been closely coordinating with local and state partners to assess damage and support communities impacted by the severe weather across southwest Michigan," Gilchrist said. "I'm grateful to the first responders, emergency managers, and public works crews working through the night to keep Michiganders safe. Thank you for your dedication and swift action during this challenging weather."

Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police and state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said troopers were among the first to respond when the tornadoes touched down.

"Michigan State Police troopers were among the first to respond when tornadoes touched down in these communities," Grady said. "I am proud of the work our enlisted and civilian members are doing alongside local partners as MSP continues to support response and recovery efforts. Our teams are coordinating through the State Emergency Operations Center and working around the clock to ensure all local needs are met."

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is coordinating the state's emergency response through the State Emergency Operations Center.

The emergency declaration also allows eligible communities to seek financial assistance under Section 19 of Michigan's Emergency Management Act. The funding helps local governments cover emergency response costs and repair public infrastructure damaged by the storms. Additional state and federal disaster assistance programs may also be pursued as damage assessments continue.

For the latest information from the state related to the disaster, residents can follow MSP/EMHSD on Facebook and X.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

