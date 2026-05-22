Memorial Day 2026: Five free things to do in Lansing and Mid-Michigan this holiday weekend

Cristo Rey Fiesta

The annual Cristo Rey Fiesta in Lansing celebrates Hispanic culture across Memorial Day weekend. The festival features live bands, cultural dance troupes, authentic food vendors, and a large market tent. Admission to the festival grounds is free for everyone.

On Sunday, May 24, the festival will host a special ceremony at 1:30 p.m. to honor military members.

Visit the Choose Lansing Annual Festivals Guide to plan your visit.

MEMORIAL DAY DEALS

Michigan's Adventure

Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon is offering free single-day admission tickets to active-duty military personnel and veterans over the holiday weekend, Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25.

Bring a valid U.S. military ID or proof of service directly to the front gate turnstiles to claim the offer.

Visit the Military.com Military Appreciation Page for entry requirements.

Dansville Memorial Freedom Festival

Located southeast of Lansing in Ingham County, Dansville is hosting a weekend-long celebration running from Friday, May 22 through Memorial Day. The festival includes free children's activities, a designated Kids' Day on Saturday at noon, a community parade, and local music.

Visit the Greater Lansing Area Moms Event Calendar for the complete holiday schedule.

City of Lansing Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Lansing is hosting its official 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 23, at 12 p.m. at the "Little Arlington" memorial site inside Evergreen Cemetery. The event features guest speakers, music, and a community day of service.

Visit the City of Lansing's official website for event details.

Pilot Travel Centers

Pilot Travel Centers are offering verified military members, veterans, and their families free weekly deals on food and beverages — including coffee, snacks, pizza, and breakfast burritos — through the month of May.

Download the Pilot app and authenticate your military status using an ID.me account to claim the offer.

Visit the Praise Baltimore Holiday Freebie Round-up for the full list of nationwide giveaways.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

