Mason man, 19, dies after single-vehicle crash in Aurelius Township on Friday evening

Jackson Patrick Truman, 19, of Mason was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle left Bunker Road and struck a tree Friday evening in Aurelius Township
AURELIUS TWP., MI — A 19-year-old Mason man died Friday evening after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Aurelius Township, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson Patrick Truman was killed in the crash, which was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Bunker Road near South Eifert Road. Authorities said Truman's vehicle traveled off the roadway east of South Eifert Road before hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and the Mason Police Department responded to the crash. Investigators said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Adam Jackson at (517) 676-8212.

