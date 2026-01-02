Man shot in Lansing neighborhood, police investigating

LANSING, MI — A 34-year-old man was shot early Friday morning in a Lansing neighborhood and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:21 a.m. in the area of Cross and Knollwood streets. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance at the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital.

Police have secured the area and continue to investigate the incident. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigation personnel are working to determine what led to the shooting and gather additional details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."