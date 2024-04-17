Man dies following shooting in Lansing

LANSING — One man is dead after being shot on Wednesday, April 10th. That’s according to the Lansing Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3 pm on the 400 block of N Sycamore Street.

Officials tell us that when they got there they found a man who was shot in the leg. It was originally reported that the man was shot in the neck, but we have since been told he was shot in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and passed last night Tuesday, April 16.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Stipanuk.

The Lansing Police Department tells us that they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information about this investigation you are being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

