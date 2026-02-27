Malcolm X's Lansing years: How mid-Michigan shaped a civil rights icon

LANSING, MI — Malcolm X was just 39 years old when he was assassinated, but his impact on the world was immense — and much of who he became was shaped right here in Lansing, where he spent the bulk of his formative years.

As Black History Month comes to a close, historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad is sharing how life in mid-Michigan influenced one of history's most influential civil rights figures.

The story begins with Malcolm's father, Earl Little, who made a bold decision about where his family would live.

"Black life was on the westside of Lansing but Earl said 'Why do I have to live there? I'll live where ever I want to live,'" Muhammad said.

That decision set off a chain of tragic events. The house Earl bought contained what is known as a "racial covenant," which excluded Black people from owning property in that area. The Little family took the matter to court but were ultimately evicted — and the home was later firebombed.

"This was one of the first traumas in Malcolm's life. His first encounter white racial oppression," Muhammad said.

The family lived in several homes around Lansing and East Lansing, including one on Vincent Court, where a historical marker now stands indicating it was a home site of Malcolm X.

But the family moved frequently — until tragedy struck again in September of 1931.

"He was found on the trolley tracks. His left arm and leg were crushed," Muhammad said.

Earl Little's death left his wife and children in jeopardy. With the family's breadwinner gone, the younger children were sent to live in foster homes and their mother was sent to a sanitorium.

Despite that adversity, Malcolm excelled in school — until a teacher discouraged him from pursuing his ambitions.

"Why don't you become a carpenter? People like you! You'll get business. A lawyer? Nah!" Muhammad said.

Shortly after that encounter, Malcolm dropped out of school and eventually moved to Detroit before rising to national prominence. But Muhammad says the years Malcolm spent in Lansing left a lasting mark.

"Those Lansing years are full of pain and bitterness, a lot of hunger. That shaped him and how he saw things," Muhammad said.

