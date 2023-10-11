Yes, the next storm system will ruin some plans. Here's how:

LANSING, Mich. — Any outdoor plans for Friday afternoon into Saturday will be miserable. In true Michigan fashion, a mid-October storm can bring the exact opposite of a good time for getting outdoors. For hearty sports fans, extra layers and rain gear will be needed! A family trip to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard would be much more enjoyable if pushed to Sunday. You may be asking, "Ok dramatic weatherman, is it really going to be that bad?"

Yep.

Our storm system will start to approach mid-Michigan through the day Friday. At first, we'll have mainly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures in the 50s, and an increasing easterly wind. This wind will eventually increase to 15-25mph out of the east by the time the sun sets Friday evening. Rain will move in around 6pm and be heavy and wind driven at times. As temperatures ease back into the 40s with the rain, we are expecting wind chill values to be in the lower 40s. Anyone outdoors for Friday night football is going to be very cold and wet.

Heavier rain will continue all the way through Friday night with winds howling over 35 mph at times. Temperatures hold steady in the middle 40s into Saturday morning.

Believe it or not, Saturday will be even windier with all-day moderate to heavy rain. Some areas will receive up to two inches by the time the rain tapers off Saturday night. High temps on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s with winds gusting 35-40 mph out of the northeast. At times, the wind could appear to go sideways!

Sunday we'll have drier conditions with breezy winds and highs in the 50s. This would be a great day to get the mud boots on and go to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard!

