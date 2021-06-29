Woman's body pulled from the Grand River near Moores Park

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police pulled a woman's body from the Grand River near Moores Park on Monday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to Moores Park at 6:24 p.m. on a report of a woman in the river.

A thunderstorm interrupted the search, but it continued when the storm lifted.

The Lansing Police Department's dive team found the woman in the water. When they pulled her out, she was dead.

Police believe her death was a tragic accident and were working Tuesday morning to determine the woman's identity.

