Woman stabbed during baseball game at Ithaca Public Schools on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — A 52-year-old woman from Perrinton was stabbed in her neck and her legs during a baseball game at the Ithaca Public Schools ball fields on Tuesday.

According to Gratiot County Sheriff Michael A. Morris, deputies were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m. The victim is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Ithaca woman, was arrested at the scene. Investigators say the two women knew each other and got into a fight. That’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

“Once additional witnesses and the victim are interviewed that information will be turned over to the Gratiot County Prosecutor for possible additional charges,” Morris said in a press release. “I want to stress that this incident had nothing to do with the ball games that were being played at that time and the argument was unrelated to the activities that were taking place at the ball fields.”

