Woman shot in head in possible road rage incident in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A woman was shot in the head in Lansing in what is being investigated as a possible road rage incident on Thursday, according to the Lansing Police Department.

They said this happened on I-96 between Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and Cedar Street.

According to Lansing police, the 51-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and the car crashed into a median.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

