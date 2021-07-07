Woman and teenager shot on Lansing's west side

LANSING, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ionia Street in Lansing, police said.

Lansing police say they were dispatched to the area around 1:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired. While there, they were told the woman and the teenager had walked in a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Neither victim was forthcoming providing information about the incident, police said.

After investigating and finding shell casings in the area, police came to the conclusion that both victims were in a car when a red Ford pick-up truck approached them and someone inside fired shots, striking them in their arms. The suspect then drove away.

Police say their injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

