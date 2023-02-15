Wintry mix with ice and snow could cause slow travel Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a wintry mix to include freezing rain before turning to all snow late Thursday into Friday. Some areas could pick up nearly six inches of fresh snow by Friday morning.

Precipitation will start moving in around lunchtime Thursday and last all the way into the late evening hours. Temperatures by the middle part of the day will be their warmest. Expect those numbers to be near the freezing mark in Lansing with about 35 degree for Jackson and Hillsdale. Lansing could start right away with a wintry mix including freezing rain that will turn to snow by the evening hours as temperatures cool further. Jackson / Hillsdale will start as rain that will make a brief transition to freezing rain later in the afternoon before also turning to snow by the evening. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 20s for all just after sunset.

Snow will persist the longest to the north and just swing through rather quickly to the south. Therefore, snow totals will be highest along and north of I-96 and much less to the south. WE can expect 4-6" north of Lansing, a messy 2-4" in Lansing itself, and much less to the south.

WSYM Feb 16 Snow



Some areas may pick up about 1/10" - 2/10" of ice from freezing rain as well. This won't be enough for widespread power outages, though a few are possible. It will be enough to cause slick roads though.

WSYM Ice potential February 16th



Despite the warmth of the past few days the roads will cool off and become icy later Thursday and especially into Friday morning. Please plan extra time for the commutes.

