Where to find Memorial Day events in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Every year, the last Monday of May is dedicated to those who died fighting for America.

Here's a list of events in your neighborhoods this Memorial Day so you can celebrate with your community.

Mason: The Memorial Day parade is sponored by American Legion Post 148 and kicks off at Bond Park at 9 a.m. and finishes at Maple Grove Cemetery where a ceremony will follow.

Williamston: The Williamston Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Commons on School Street and go down Putnam Street to McCormick Park. A ceremony will follow the parade with a keynote speech and music from the Williamston High School Marching Band.

Leslie: The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Woodworth Street with a remembrance ceremony at the gazebo on Bellevue Street and speeches at the cemetery. The American Legion will have a barbecue chicken dinner after at 422 Woodworth St. and are asking for a donation of $15.

Meridian Township: The township will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at the Glendale Cemetery on Holt Road starting at 11 a.m. There will be a musical tribute by the Meridian Community Band, a special presentation by Vietnam veteran Ron Springer and local Boy Scout troops leading the color guard.

Eaton Rapids: The Eaton Rapids Memorial Day parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The Mid-Michigan Mounted Color Guard will be presenting historical flags of the U.S.

Dimondale: The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Carl's Supermarket on East Road. A brief ceremony will follow at the Dimondale Cemetery.

Dansville: The parade kicks off at noon on M-36 and Dakin Street. Larry Soule will be the grand marshal with the national anthem sung by the Moran family, including Jacob Moran, the former American Idol contestant. After the parade at 11:40 a.m., VFW Post 7309 will lead a remembrance ceremony on the corner of M-36 and Jackson Street.

Holt: The Holt Memorial Day parade begins at 1 p.m. on Holt Road, proceeding down Aurelius Road and finishing at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Garden. A ceremony with a dedication to fallen service members, a speech by Vietnam veteran Ronald Springer and music from the Holt High School Marching Band will follow the parade. The local American Legion and VFW officers will conduct a military ceremony.

St. Johns: A ceremony by the St. John's Honor Guard will be held at Mt. Rest Cemetery at 6 p.m. The St. John's High School Marching Band will be playing music.

Jackson: The Jackson Memorial Day Procession begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of West Michigan Avenue and North Jackson Street and will end at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery off of Rockwell Street.

Bath Township: The township's annual Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street and will end at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

