What you can do with your solar eclipse glasses

LANSING, Mich. — Now that The Solar Eclipse has moved through our neighborhoods, you may be wondering what to do with your glasses? After all, the next eclipse in Michigan won’t happen until 2044.

Before you throw them away, consider donating to other countries who have eclipses on the way. Eclipse Glasses USA and Astronomers Without Borders are two groups who send glasses around the world to people who may not have a safe way to view the eclipse.

Another option is to recycle them. According to the University of Rochester, while the lenses must be thrown away, the arms are recyclable and can help reduce waste.

