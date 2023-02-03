Waverly Middle School brings guest speaker through local Grit, Glam and Guts empowerment program

LANSING, Mich. — As a teenage girl, it can be hard growing up and navigating womanhood, but groups like Grit, Glam and Guts are making sure local young girls don't have to go through it alone.

"Today went great. I think today was great," said Cameo King, founder of Grit, Glam and Guts.

Thursday was a memorable one for this group of Waverly Middle School girls who are apart of the Grit, Glam and Guts program.

According to Cameo King, the main goal of this program is, "to recognize and engage in the power they have in their their voice, increase their self identity as well as their self awareness."

The program has served thousands of girls between the ages of 12 and 17 across Michigan giving them the chance to interact with other girls their age and share experiences. This Thursday, the students heard from Marley Dias, who is the founder of the 1000 Black Girl Books Campaign.

"High school was hard for me, middle school was hard for me too. And we're going to be okay. And I think I just tried to emphasize the idea of doing better for ourselves every day, and letting them know that when they experience hardship, it is not their fault," Dias explained.

As a part of this semester-long program, she was able to speak and relate to these middle schoolers by answering questions regarding her middle and high school experiences as well as offering advice to the girls.

"I'm a lot less worried about what I'm willing to look like was one what high school is gonna look like because I know that I always have a few people in my corner," said Waverly Middle School eighth grader Vivian Wolfe.

Any teen interested in the Grit, Glam and Guts empowerment group is encouraged to join the Lansing chapter that will continue bringing guest speakers and promoting leadership skills.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

