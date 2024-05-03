Watching for Storms Tonight in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan will see the return of storms tonight as we are watching a surface low pressure system track easterly across the state overnight.

We have been watching as the low level jet now has oriented itself over Northwest Michigan bringing the potential for storms to kick off.

Moisture returns behind the warm front with southwesterly flow and with present instability, we could hear some rumbles of thunder and other impacts including gusty winds and possible hail up to a half an inch in diameter.

The time frame for these showers and storms begins at around 2:00 AM for Central Michigan neighborhoods. The system will remain in our areas through tomorrow morning with the more severe impacts dying down by the later morning hours. Rain showers could continue into the afternoon as the cold front is expected to advance through.

However, the warm moist air is expected to stick around throughout the weekend as a secondary cold front will advance through on Saturday and bring a small chance for rain showers. However, we are still expecting to stay warm and dry for this weekend.

