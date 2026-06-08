Warm weather brings crowds to Cleats Bar and Grille patio in Lansing

Summer weather has arrived in Lansing, and local restaurants are feeling the boost. At Cleats Bar and Grille, located in the heart of Hope Sports Complex, sunny days mean a packed patio and a surge in sales.

Warm weather has arrived in Lansing, drawing crowds to the patio at Cleats Bar and Grille in Hope Sports Complex.

The patio holds nearly 600 people, far exceeding the indoor dining room capacity of about 80.

Owner Julie Mullin says warm weather directly drives sales for the seasonal restaurant.

WATCH: Warm weather fills the patio at Cleats Bar and Grille in Lansing

Warm weather fills the patio at Cleats Bar and Grille in Lansing

"The warm weather in general just brings a lot of crowds out to the patio itself and our sales increase for sure," chef and owner Julie Mullin said.

The patio at Cleats holds nearly 600 people, over the indoor dining room, which seats about 80. For a seasonal business like Cleats, warm weather is essential.

"And they just wait, countdown the days for the sun to come out and then bam, they're all out here in shorts," Mullin said.

Mullin says the energy that comes with a full patio is something she looks forward to every year.

"We love packed patios. I just love it when we see big crowds here. People are smiling, they're with their families, and just enjoying Michigan," Mullin said.

Customers like Theresa Pulido, a former member of a local soccer league, say the location inside Hope Sports Complex makes Cleats a natural gathering spot.

"It's grown so much and it's added so much to the community," Pulido said.

For Pulido, the patio is about more than just food.

"It brings out people to enjoy the weather, enjoy the fields," Pulido said. "It's a place just to hangout with friends and family."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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