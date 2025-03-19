Voluntary Statewide Tornado Drill Today Apart of Severe Weather Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich. — This week marks Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week which promotes the understanding and preparedness for severe weather as we swing into spring.

Wednesday marks the voluntary statewide tornado drill which will occur at 1 PM. Throughout the state, individuals are urged to either participate in the drill by going to a safe space or create a plan for what to do when a Tornado Warning is issued.

Some of our neighborhoods this afternoon will hear the outdoor emergency sirens as well as receive a Wireless Emergency Alert on mobile devices at 12:59 PM. Counties in our neighborhoods that are participating include Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton.

The use of sirens and alert messaging is just a test today as we are tracking the return of showers later Wednesday evening. You can click here for Wednesday's forecast.

Below, you can learn how tornadoes form and learn the difference between a severe watch from a severe warning.

WSYM HOW TORNADOES FORM EXPLAINER

Fox 47 News The Difference Between a Watch and a Warning for Severe Weather

