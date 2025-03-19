Showers and Storms Return to our Neighborhoods Today

LANSING, Mich. — Mild conditions continue today in our neighborhoods. Winds out of the south allow for warmer air to arrive in our neighborhoods driving our temperatures into the mid to upper 60's both yesterday and today.

These well above average temperatures are present ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring the return of showers and storms to our neighborhoods. All of our neighborhoods are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today. This is mainly for strong winds in excess of 55 mph within the thunderstorms. However, we cannot rule out any other severe weather phenomena this evening yet like hail or an isolated tornado in our southern neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Across all of our Neighborhoods Wednesday

We will stay dry for the first half of the day with tame showers arriving in our neighborhoods as early as 4 PM. Storm potential looks to arrive around 9 PM this evening and lasting through about 1 AM. The strongest line of storms located ahead of the cold front will pass through at around 11 PM this evening. We will continue to track these showers and storms as we head throughout the day today for any possible changes.

Fox 47 News Storms look to begin as early as 9 PM Wednesday evening

Once this area of low pressure tracks east of our neighborhoods, we will cool down in the overnight hours. This cool down will continue to affect our temperatures on Thursday as well as high temps will drop into the upper 30's. Winds out of the northwest will transfer the colder air into our neighborhoods as we will also see some mixing and possible snowflakes for the first half of the day tomorrow. We are not expecting heavy accumulations of snow, but we could see light accumulations on grassy surfaces with around a trace amount expected to fall in our neighborhoods.

Winds will also be strong on the back end of this system. We could see gusts exceed 40 mph out of the northwest during the first half of the day on Thursday.

Fox 47 News 40 mph + Wind Gusts on the Back End of Low Pressure System

This afternoon, the Voluntary Statewide Tornado Drill will take place apart of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week. This drill will take place at 1 PM this afternoon and promotes the understanding and preparedness for severe weather, most specifically the threat of a tornado. Make sure to have a plan in place for when a tornado may impact your neighborhood.

in Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton counties, a Wireless Emergency Alert will be pinged to mobile devices ahead of the 1 PM drill where sirens will go off for the use of the test. It is a local decision whether or not to use the sirens during this test.

Fox 47 News Voluntary Statewide Tornado Drill Occurs Wednesday at 1 PM

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook