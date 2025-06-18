Vitamin B-12 gummy products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

LANSING, Mich. — Vita-Warehouse Corporation has issued an allergy alert recall for Vitamin B-12 gummy products due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.

The affected products were sold under three brands: Welby, Berkley-Jensen, and Vita-Globe. They were available at ALDI and BJ's retail stores nationwide and through online retailers.

Consumers with peanut allergies are advised to either throw away these products or return them to the store for a full refund.

The recalled products include:



Aldi Welby®: Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling.

UPC Code: 4099100290868 Lot #: 248046601* Expiration Date: 10/2026*

Berkley Jensen®: Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling.

UPC Code: 888670132487 Lot #: 248046601* Expiration Date: 10/2026*

VitaGlobe: Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling.

UPC Code: 850005214670 Lot #: 248046601* Expiration Date: 10/2026* Lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom of the bottle.



